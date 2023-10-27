‘You need to come outside now’: Police surround Bowdoin home in search of Lewiston shooting suspect

BOWDOIN, ME — A Bowdoin house was surrounded for hours on Thursday night as the manhunt for suspected Lewiston mass shooter Robert Card entered its second day.

Heavily armed officers converged on a house on Meadow Road to execute multiple search warrants, according to Maine State Police. AP sources say the home belonged to the Card family.

“You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands. Your hands in the air,” police said through a loudspeaker.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Maine Shooting Law enforcement officers depart a scene in an armored vehicle after investigating a location, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

But hours later, after repeated announcements and a search, authorities moved off and it was still unclear whether Card had ever been at the location, state police said.

Card is wanted in connection with the mass shootings that took at least 18 lives and injured 13 people in at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A shelter-in-place order continues for the town of Lewiston. School will also be canceled for the second straight day.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

Law enforcement can now be heard saying over a bullhorn if you come out now we can guarantee your safety. Come to the truck in the driveway - follow my instructions. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/nr71rP79NC — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) October 26, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

