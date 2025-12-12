‘You are never alone’: Mass. State Trooper hailed a hero after saving distressed man on Tobin Bridge

BOSTON — “I love helping people.”

That’s what Massachusetts State Trooper Rassan Charles does.

Trooper Charles is being hailed as a hero after saving a man in distress on the Tobin Bridge.

The incident, which occurred recently, involved Trooper Charles, who specializes in high-stress crisis situations, successfully bringing the man down from the bridge after nearly two hours.

In the body camera footage released by the Massachusetts State Police, you can hear Trooper Charles reassuring the man, saying things like ‘you are never alone’ and that Trooper Charles will do ‘everything in [Charles] power to help him.’

“De-escalation is the priority,” Trooper Charles said. “At any scene, treat the person with respect.”

“I did show compassion and meet him at his level,” Trooper Charles said. “We could help him, and we’re in this together.”

Boston 25 spoke with security analyst Dan Linskey, who said that Trooper Charles’s skills are something everyone in law enforcement should strive to possess.

“That’s a skill that takes some time to develop, and knowing that our first responders have that and are willing to utilize that and talk to somebody as opposed to going tactical and hands on, which could, maybe, cause a situation to go the wrong way or rush it, taking your time relating to somebody as a human being.”

As Trooper Charles said, you are never alone. Boston 25 would like to remind everyone that if you are struggling, 988 is the suicide and crisis lifeline, which is available 24/7. Similarly, the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health’s 24/7 helpline is available to call or text at 833-773-2445.

