‘Yankee Rose’ fishing vessel involved in carbon monoxide incident days before capsizing off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The fishing vessel “Yankee Rose” has been at the center of two serious emergencies in Provincetown within the past week.

Last week, the Yankee Rose was involved in a carbon monoxide poisoning incident. Newly obtained Provincetown Police body‑cam footage shows first responders racing to get crew members safely off the boat.

Two people aboard were taken to the hospital, and six first responders were also treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

On Thursday, tragedy struck again at sea.

Fishermen aboard “Yankee Rose” when it capsized off Provincetown have died, officials say (Dick Anderson)

One fisherman is dead, and a second fisherman who remains missing is presumed dead after the Yankee Rose capsized off Race Point.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the vessel found in the water is the same boat impacted by the carbon monoxide incident.

Governor Healey called the situation “heartbreaking.” Provincetown Manager Alex Morse said the loss of the two fishermen will be “felt deeply” by the community.

Boston 25’s Christine McCarthy spoke with local fishermen on Thursday, who shared their reactions and concerns following the devastating events.

The identities of the fishermen have not been released.

