New Hampshire woman accused of driving the wrong way, striking a state police cruiser

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 101 and damaging a state police cruiser, state police said Tuesday.

Nancy Poussard, 73, of Newmarket, is charged with conduct after an accident, reckless operation, and negligent driving, state police said in a statement. She is scheduled to appear in Brentwood District Court on May 5.

No injuries were reported.

At 8:46 p.m. Monday, troopers were dispatched to Route 101 East in Exeter after numerous reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

While responding to the area, a trooper saw the vehicle, a blue 2013 Honda Civic, still traveling in the wrong direction.

When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver struck the trooper’s cruiser and continued west on Route 101 East, causing minor damage to both vehicles, state police said.

Shortly after, the Honda was seen traveling in the correct direction on Route 101 East in Brentwood.

Brentwood officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver, later identified as Poussard, until troopers arrived, state police said. She was transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

Troopers were assisted by officers from Exeter, Stratham, Epping, Raymond, and Brentwood, as well as members of the Brentwood Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Petros Lazos at Petros.Lazos@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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