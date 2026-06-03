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Wrong-way driver accused of hitting state trooper in Peabody overstayed visa, ICE says

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

PEABODY, Mass. — The man accused of driving the wrong side of the highway and crashing into a state trooper on Saturday overstayed his visa, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lucas Gustavo Brajak DeAlmeida DiBenedetto was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle after he crashed head-on with a state trooper while allegedly driving drunk.

Wrong-way driver accused of crashing into state trooper in Peabody taken into ICE custody

He was also issued a citation from driving on the wrong side of the highway.

According to ICE, DiBenedetto entered the United States with permission to stay for only three months back in January of 2007. DiBenedetto was taken into ICE custody prior to his arraignment in Peabody District Court yesterday.

“He chose to overstay his visa in violation of our nation’s laws,” a spokesperson for ICE said.

“He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S. ICE is working diligently to remove these violent, dangerous offenders from our communities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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