Wrong-way driver accused of hitting state trooper in Peabody overstayed visa, ICE says

PEABODY, Mass. — The man accused of driving the wrong side of the highway and crashing into a state trooper on Saturday overstayed his visa, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lucas Gustavo Brajak DeAlmeida DiBenedetto was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle after he crashed head-on with a state trooper while allegedly driving drunk.

He was also issued a citation from driving on the wrong side of the highway.

According to ICE, DiBenedetto entered the United States with permission to stay for only three months back in January of 2007. DiBenedetto was taken into ICE custody prior to his arraignment in Peabody District Court yesterday.

NEW: Video surveillance shows a man accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the highway and crashing into a Trooper in Peabody over the weekend being taken into ICE custody outside the courthouse before his arraignment.



STORY: https://t.co/wetVuI9AC8 pic.twitter.com/8J5Y1gQDQo — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 2, 2026

“He chose to overstay his visa in violation of our nation’s laws,” a spokesperson for ICE said.

“He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S. ICE is working diligently to remove these violent, dangerous offenders from our communities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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