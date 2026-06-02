Wrong-way driver accused of crashing into state trooper in Peabody taken into ICE custody

PEABODY, Mass. — A 41-year-old man accused of driving the wrong way on Route 1 in Peabody early Sunday morning was taken into ICE custody.

Shortly before 2 a.m. a Mass. State Trooper observed a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 1 in Peabody.

State troopers formulated a plan to stop vehicles from entering the roadway to protect the public safe and stop the wrong-way driver.

Minutes later, the wrong-way driver struck one of the responding Troopers in his marked cruiser. Both were both transported via EMS to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Massachusetts state police cruiser, car involved in head-on crash in Peabody

Lucas Gustavo Brajak DeAlmeida DiBenedetto was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a citation from driving on the wrong side of the highway.

After posting bail, DiBenedetto was scheduled to appear for his arraignment this morning but was quickly taken into ICE custody before he was scheduled to appear.

At the request of the Commonwealth, the judge issued a default warrant.

Boston 25 has reached out to ICE for further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group