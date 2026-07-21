Medford police seek man accused of recording under women’s skirts at popular grocery store

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into alleged voyeurism incidents at a popular grocery store in the city.

Officers responded on July 15, 2026, after a woman reported that an unknown man approached her from behind while she was shopping at the ALDI at 630 Fellsway and placed a cellphone underneath her skirt, according to the Medford Police Department.

Investigators reviewed store surveillance video and said they observed the same individual allegedly carrying out a similar act involving a second victim.

Police said the incidents occurred between approximately 11:20 a.m. and 1:03 p.m.

The suspect is believed to have arrived in a white or silver Chevrolet Equinox. He is described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build, a thin beard, and short hair.

At the time of the incidents, police said he was wearing a blue-collared shirt, gray shorts, black Crocs, and black over-the-ear headphones.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Medford Police Department Detective Division at 781-391-6767.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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