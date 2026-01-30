Wreck involving tractor-trailer, car shuts down busy stretch of I-95 in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car has shut down a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Newton.

The wreck happened on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 38.4 late Friday morning, according to MassDOT.

The northbound side of the highway was closed at mile marker 38 as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Multi-vehicle crash in #Newton on I-95-NB at MM 38.4. I-95 NB at MM 38 is currently closed. Expect significant delays and seek alternate route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 30, 2026

“Expect significant delays and seek an alternate route in the area,” MassDOT wrote in a post on X.

Video and photos of the crash showed a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking all travel lanes and a car crumpled against the highway’s concrete median barrier.

Crash on Interstate 95 in Newton (Sean Eugene Fitzgerald)

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash wasn’t clear.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

