‘Worried about my neighbors’: Saugus residents resisting Revere proposal for lithium battery park

A proposed lithium battery park on the line between North Revere and Saugus is stirring up controversy between city officials and town residents.

Revere officials claim they are working with Flatiron Energy to develop plans for a lithium battery park that would provide an upgrade to the city’s outdated energy grid.

The proposed plan would put the plant between Saugus and North Revere off Muzzy Street.

During a city council meeting Monday, city officials including mayor Patrick Keefe and fire captain Kevin O’Hara spoke in favor of the development after claiming they’ve spent months researching battery plants across the country.

“We want to make sure if it’s happening in the city of Revere, we’re mitigating all risk,” said mayor Keefe.

Captain O’Hara added, “We’re going to set the standard on how things are going to be done in this state... We know it’s coming. We got to protect the residents. The chief is doing his job. My job is to look over my membership, working together. That’s how we get things done.”

Those officials claimed similar developments are being built and planned in Chelsea, Medway, Uxbridge, and many other Massachusetts communities.

Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates spoke with Revere city councilor Marc Silvestri before Monday’s meeting. He and other members of the council were looking for assurances from fire officials about their research.

“I feel this is a necessary need to continue our future success with technology,” he said. “[Fire crews] will be properly equipped, properly trained to handle an emergency situation.”

The proposed development would be off Route 1 near the border of North Revere and Saugus.

Neighbors off Muzzy Street in Saugus, close to the proposed property, said they just learned about the development.

“It’s a Revere facility, and yet it’s going to impact us negatively,” said one Saugus neighbor.

Another, Robert Camuso, added, “I’m worried about my investment, and I’m worried about my neighbors.”

The Saugus town meeting member represents the Muzzy Street neighborhood. He told Boston 25 he’s been flooded with his constituents voicing concerns about the Revere proposal in their backyard.

“Toxic fumes, smells, noise from the 24/7 fans that are going to be cooling,” he explained. “We’re the ones that are going to be calling when we have a problem. But, we don’t have any equipment to put out lithium fires.”

He expressed concern that Saugus’s fire department would have to respond first to any disaster — like a lithium fire.

Some of those residents were at Revere’s city council meeting Monday, but were not allowed to speak at Monday’s meeting.

The city council is not able to vote on this proposal, they say.

They told Boston 25 if a deal is struck between the city and Flatiron Energy, it would likely be roughly 3-5 years away.

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