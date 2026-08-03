1 person killed, 4 others injured in Boston shooting

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Boston early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 1184 Hyde Park Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood just after 12:30 a.m. found five adults suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

All of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of them died from their injuries.

Video from the scene showed several lines of crime tape blocking the area between a 7-Eleven and Little Haiti International Cuisine restaurant.

Hyde Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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