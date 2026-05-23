Boston police arrest man in connection with Dorchester shooting that injured one

BOSTON — Boston police arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 13 near Dacia Street in Dorchester.

21-year-old Chivaugn Nettles of Boston was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, second offense, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and unlawful possession of ammunition, subsequent offense.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of 25 Dacia Street following a radio call for a person shot.

ShotSpotter technology indicated that multiple rounds had been fired across two nearby locations.

Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and observed ballistic damage to multiple residences on Dacia Street, as well as a parked vehicle. Police found evidence that a person was shot and also located numerous shell casings.

Boston police were notified of a gunshot wound victim to the hospital, who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, detectives conducted an investigation including reviewing surveillance footage, conducting search warrants, and processing evidence.

Nettles was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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