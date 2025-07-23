BOSTON — Workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall say they will walk off the job Friday unless a new deal is reached.

Workers with UNITE HERE Local 26, who handle concession stands, merch and concerts at Fenway Park and the MGM Music Hall gave a 48-hour deadline on Wednesday for a new contract with Aramark.

It would be the first time workers have gone on strike in the ballpark’s 113-year history

The Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first game of a three-game homestand on Friday.

Workers at Fenway prepared to strike prior to Red Sox homestand against Dodgers

Better wages and automation protection are some of the demands at the forefront. Union president Carlos Aramayo said that common ground has not been reached and nearly a thousand workers plan to step out at noon Friday.

“A job that we once looked forward to, to providing financial stability for ourselves, for our families, is no longer that job,” Aramayo said.

Self-checkout kiosks have also been a growing concern.

“Aramark and Fenway have put in place automated technology that is taking away our jobs and frankly making the park less safe. Making alcohol potentially available to minors, making alcohol potentially available to folks who are going to be overserved,” Aramayo said.

“We are disappointed that the union chose to set a strike deadline, despite our ongoing willingness to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that works for everyone. We are committed to delivering an outstanding fan experience,” Aramark said in a statement. “In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure that fans will not encounter service interruptions. We will continue to work with the union to try to reach an agreement.”

A spokesperson with the Boston Red Sox said the organization is not a direct party in the negotiations but are monitoring the situation closely.

“We remain in regular communication with Aramark and have been assured they are prepared with contingency plans to ensure the Fenway Park experience remains seamless for our fans during the weekend series,” a Red Sox spokesperson stated.

Workers at Fenway prepared to strike prior to Red Sox homestand against Dodgers

Last month, the union voted to authorize the strike.

The workers, whose Aramark contracts expired in December 2024, include barbacks, beer sellers, cashiers, catering servers, cooks, souvenir vendors, utility workers, and warehouse runners, among other roles. The workers are asking for better wages, scheduling, and automation protection.

UNITE HERE represents workers in the hospitality industries of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group