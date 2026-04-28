Canton school bus driver assaulted by parent, officials say

Police are investigating after a bus driver with Canton schools was allegedly assaulted by a parent on Tuesday morning.

Hansen Elementary Principal Tami Olsen said in a letter to families on Tuesday that a parent at the Avalon Complex on the Canton/ Randolph line got into a verbal argument with the bus driver before the incident turned physical.

No students were hurt but the children on the bus did witness the alleged assault.

Counselors met with students when they arrived at school to provide care.

“We commend our students for responding so well in a very difficult and disturbing situation. A heartfelt thank you to the administration, counselors, nurses and educators for their work in supporting the students and families,” Olsen wrote in a statement.

Police did not say whether anyone was arrested or would face charges.

Randolph and Canton police are both investigating the incident.

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