Hundreds of workers at Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall vote to authorize strike

BOSTON — Hundreds of workers at Boston’s Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall have voted to authorize a strike over contract issues.

Unite Here Local 26 announced Sunday that more than 700 Aramark contract workers overwhelmingly voted “YES” in favor of authorizing a strike that marks the first-ever labor stoppage in the history of the 113-year-old ballpark.

The workers, whose Aramark contracts expired in December 2024, include barbacks, beer sellers, cashiers, catering servers, cooks, souvenir vendors, utility workers, and warehouse runners, among other roles.

The union says it has been bargaining with Aramark since early this year, but both parties remain far apart on key issues, including wages, technology, and scheduling.

“Boston is a union town, and it’s time to bring all Fenway workers’ wages up to standard,” Carlos Aramayo, President of Unite Here Local 26, said in a statement. “Local 26 hotel workers fought for and won $10 an hour raises last year, and Local 26 university dining workers will be making a minimum of $30 an hour by 2028. There’s no reason for Fenway workers to be left behind. They deserve raises and respect!”

In a news release, Unite Here noted, "Fenway workers are paid considerably less than workers in similar stadium jobs in less expensive locales. A cashier earns $18.52 an hour at Fenway and $21.25 an hour at Marlins Park in Miami. Meanwhile, a beer costs $10.79 at Fenway and $5.14 at Marlins Park."

The union has asked the public to respect picket lines by not purchasing any food or beverages from inside the ballpark.

Aramark’s vice president of corporate communications responded to the vote to authorize a strike.

“We intend to keep working with the union toward a settlement that works for everyone,” Chris Collom said in a statement. “In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure that services are not interrupted.”

Unite Here represents workers in the hospitality industries of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

