Workers detained by ICE at Allston Car Wash attend roundtable discussion

Workers handcuffed by ICE agents at the Allston Car Wash last month relived their detainments during an emotional roundtable discussion.

The conversation, organized by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, was held at the Josephine A. Fiorentino Community Center at the Charlesview Residences.

Congresswoman Pressley, community leaders, and advocacy organizations listened to each of their accounts and blasted the actions of ICE agents.

Seven of the nine workers have been released on bail, including a woman freed from a detention facility in Texas just days ago.

Two men, identified at the event as Pablo and Hector, remain in custody.

“This is stoking bigotry, racism, hate, terrorizing our communities, and we’re all being made less safe by this terror campaign,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Boston 25 News spoke exclusively with four of the workers several weeks ago.

One said he had work authorization card in his backpack and is waiting to become a green card holder.

Another is the mother of a 7-year-old U.S. citizen.

“These are nine hardworking God-fearing people stripped from their communities under the guise of mass deportation now,” said attorney Todd Pomerleau. “This is not the America that we pledged allegiance to as children.”

Congresswoman Pressley’s office got involved in efforts to free the workers immediately after learning about the raid.

She believes the coordinated response involving advocacy organizations and volunteers is something to be proud of.

“The only way to beat a dictator, and that’s what we have in the oval office, is with defiance,” said Rep. Pressley.

She had few words for the Boston University student who took credit for calling ICE about the Allston Car Wash.

“I think he’s clout chasing off of terror. He’s someone who just wants attention and oxygen, and I’m not going to give him that,” she said.

The daughter of one of the two men who remain in custody said she’s losing hope that her father will be freed.

A community fundraiser to help pay for legal expenses and assist families of the nine workers has raised more than $70,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group