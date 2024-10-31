Worker flown to hospital after suffering electric shock at Falmouth construction site

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after being shocked while on the job Wednesday afternoon.

Falmouth Fire Rescue says at 2 p.m., they responded to a construction site in the area of 566 Main Street for a report of an injured worker.

Two off-duty police officers were first on the scene and found that the worker had suffered an electric shock after a steel beam made contact with overhead electrical wires, according to authorities.

The victim was reportedly conscious following the accident.

Boston Medflight was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for serious traumatic injuries. The worker’s condition is unknown at this time.

Falmouth worker electrocuted (Falmouth Fire Department)

Investigators say a crane was lifting two large steel beams and moving them towards a building under construction when the worker grabbed hold of one of the beams. The second beam being moved then made contact with a primary overhead wire, causing the shock.

The worker fell ten feet to the ground, according to officials.

Falmouth Inspectional Services along with the Falmouth Police Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office CSI, Eversource, and OSHA are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group