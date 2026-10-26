Boston mother charged in child’s fentanyl death ‘delayed lifesaving efforts,’ prosecutors say

BOSTON — A Boston mother pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of her 4-year-old daughter, who prosecutors say ingested fentanyl while in her care.

Dayanna Familia, 35, was charged with manslaughter, possession or withholding of evidence, child endangerment and witness intimidation.

According to prosecutors, Familia’s 4-year-old daughter, Liyanna Bautista Familia, was taken to the hospital on Aug. 17 after emergency responders were called to her Dorchester home.

She died of fentanyl intoxication on Aug. 18, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Prosecutors said Familia allegedly lied to emergency responders, telling them her daughter turned blue while drinking milk and that she may have gotten into a roach trap.

Body camera footage allegedly shows Familia attempting to destroy evidence, specifically a white powder believed to be fentanyl.

Prosecutors said because she lied about what happened, she delayed “critical lifesaving” efforts for her daughter. Police later found fentanyl inside the residence.

Familia was held on $25,000 bail. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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