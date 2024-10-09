Worcester woman wins $4 million prize on ticket sold in Shrewsbury

WORCESTER — A Worcester woman is the state’s newest millionaire, thanks to a winning scratch ticket.

Laura Capalbo of Worcester is the winner of a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$100X Cash” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Wednesday.

She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million, before taxes, officials said.

Capalbo said she plans on putting the winnings towards travel and her family.

She purchased her winning ticket at Family Farms, 98 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group