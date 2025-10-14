Worcester woman part of Hamilton cast as the iconic show celebrates 10th anniversary

BOSTON — The musical Hamilton is wowing audiences in Boston as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Hamilton is a high-energy show based on the founding of the United States.

It blends a wide range of musical styles and features a multi-racial cast.

“Since the show came out in 2015, it was one of those shows that everyone I know was like, Oh my gosh, you know what show you’d be great in? Hamilton! Have you gone out for Hamilton? And I was like, guys, we’re get there – one day,” said Taylor Broadard, who is currently performing in the national tour of the show.

She thinks the show is just as relevant today as it was back when it won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

“I think because it is a political show, it helps reflect what our political climate is, and at any time, but even today. . . It’s a show that is ever evolving, even though we tell it about a very specific time.”

For Broadard, appearing in Boston at the Opera House is something of a homecoming.

“It’s my first time performing in Boston, which is really special. I grew up coming to shows here, you know, the touring companies of Hair Spray and Wicked. So, to be here, and join the ranks of those great shows is really special.”

Her journey in show business began in dance studios and churches in Worcester when she was just six years old.

A few years later, a guidance counselor at the former Holy Name High School planted a seed that quickly took off.

“She was like, oh you’re going to apply to musical theater schools next year, and I was like, I’m sorry, I can have someone give me a degree in singing and dancing? OK, I’m sold!”

Today, Broadard hopes her success provides inspiration for young people in Worcester.

“I would just say your dreams are never too big, and you can find where you are meant to be, and it doesn’t always have to be the place you grew up.”

For Broadard, she found her place wherever she performs.

“There’s just something that comes out of me when I’m on stage. It just can’t be contained. It just shines through.”

A special treat for the Worcester native is that she can stay at home during this run of Hamilton.

She says it’s worth the commute to have her dad’s cooking.

His homemade Mac-n-Cheese tops the list of her favorites.

Hamilton will run through November 2nd at Boston’s Opera House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group