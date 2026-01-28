Worcester still digging out from huge weekend storm

In Worcester, the big storm might be long gone, but they are going to be dealing with this all week.

For more than 24 hours, from Sunday to Monday, 21 inches of snow walloped Worcester.

Then, when it looked like the coast was clear, another 3 inches fell

Leaving Worcester a big snowy mess.

“I know every winter we go through hell around here with the snow,” resident Paul Tsamis said. “I’ve been dealing with this for 45 years. It’s a shame.”

Over on West Boylston street, cars were parked probably before the patriots game on Sunday.

They’re packed in so tight underneath tall snow banks, they’ll be lucky to get them out in time for the Superbowl.

“I’m too old to be rushing. I’m not looking for a heart attack,” Tom Smith told Boston 25’s Bob Ward while he was shoveling.

Smith has spent hours on his walks and driveway.

Sometimes it feels like he’ll never get it done.

“This kind of ticks you off, when they come around after you shovel it out and they come and plow it in again,” Smith said.

Worcester main roads are in pretty good shape, but it’s the side roads, especially Worcester’s legendary hills, that need attention.

“There’s been a car accident, people sledding down the hill. When I got to the top of this hill I said, let’s see first,” Ashley DeJesus told me. “Once I see the concrete I said, ok I can make it down.”

Worcester DPW Yard remains a busy place.

72 city crews and 300 private contractors have been working Worcester’s streets.

The DPW Commissioner tells Boston 25’s Bob Ward, there’s still a lot of work ahead.

“We are widening main roads now. We’re going to start that effort to widen the side roads but then we got snow removal operations. Widening intersections,” DPW Commissioner John Westerling told me.

“It’s going to be a lot of work for the rest of the week.”

