Worcester providing plenty of options amid heat emergency

WORCESTER, Mass. — Cooling centers and spray parks are now open in Worcester to help people beat the heat.

“You want to be out early in the day, and then come in around lunch, stay out of the sun maybe from 11 to 3, you want to be extra careful. And then maybe in the evening you can go for a walk, just stay out of that heat,” said Paul Kanaplund, who dropped his grandson off at Regatta Point at Lake Quinsigamond Monday morning.

The non-profit welcomes kids 7 to 17 for weeklong boating classes.

Monday was the first day of their second week of camp this season.

This is not Regatta Point’s first heat wave, given they’ve been around since 1960.

“One parent brought a whole cooler full of Gatorade for all the kids which was awesome. We have Madulka’s Ice Cream down the lake so we’ll paddle to the ice cream shop, we’ll get some cool treats,” said Executive Director Casey Duva.

Duva said their goal is to make sure any child from any socioeconomic status can get on the water and learn boat skills.

When it comes to staying cool, the students will do rescue learning events where they flip kayaks and splash. They also remain watchful that all kids have and are drinking water.

“We have to make sure that that’s part of our process that we’re saying sunscreen, water, sunscreen, water over and over while also making sure we’re giving lots of shade breaks…anything really to kind of pickle them in the water," said Duva.

For those wanting to be in water but not swim, the East Spray Park on Shrewsbury Street and the Greenwood Spray Park on Forsberg Street are expected to be open from noon to 7:00 p.m.

Cooling centers are activated at the Worcester Public Library (Main Branch) from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and the Worcester Senior Center 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

An additional cooling center will open on Tuesday at the Worcester 311 Customer Service Center from 11 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group