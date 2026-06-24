Worcester police seek help finding missing 14-year-old teen

Worcester police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

14-year-old Ykaro Silva-Costa was last seen on Ascension Street on Tuesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m., according to Worcester police.

Silva-Costa is described as 5′2″ with dark brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department non-emergency number at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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