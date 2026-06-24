New Hampshire police searching for Travis Kelce look-alike wanted in alleged purse theft

SALEM, NH — Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are looking for a man accused of stealing a purse.

According to police, a suspect who resembles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stole a purse from a car and used the credit cards inside.

“But THIS GUY allegedly stole a purse out of someone else’s vehicle and then decided that the credit cards in that purse were now his to use all Willy nilly,” police said in a Facebook Post.

“GUESS WHAT, PAL, you may look like Travis Kelce, TE for the Kansas City Chiefs and, possibly his more well-known claim to fame, current fiancé of Taylor Swift, but your good looks and cool sty (kids call it “sty” I think.) can’t get you outta this one!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Prince at 603-893-1911 or at jprince@salemnh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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