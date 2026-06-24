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New Hampshire police searching for Travis Kelce look-alike wanted in alleged purse theft

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
New Hampshire police searching for Travis Kelce lookalike wanted in alleged purse theft New Hampshire police searching for Travis Kelce lookalike wanted in alleged purse theft
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

SALEM, NH — Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are looking for a man accused of stealing a purse.

According to police, a suspect who resembles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stole a purse from a car and used the credit cards inside.

“But THIS GUY allegedly stole a purse out of someone else’s vehicle and then decided that the credit cards in that purse were now his to use all Willy nilly,” police said in a Facebook Post.

“GUESS WHAT, PAL, you may look like Travis Kelce, TE for the Kansas City Chiefs and, possibly his more well-known claim to fame, current fiancé of Taylor Swift, but your good looks and cool sty (kids call it “sty” I think.) can’t get you outta this one!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Prince at 603-893-1911 or at jprince@salemnh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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