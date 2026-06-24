DA launches investigation into Cape Cod student accused of threatening classmates

SANDWICH, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation into a Cape Cod student who allegedly made a “specific” threat against two classmates, school officials announced Tuesday.

The incident in question involves a Sandwich Middle High School student, according to Sandwich Public Schools Superintendent Joseph P. Maruszczak.

The threat was discovered late last week through the student’s use of a school-issued device, which flagged threatening language and immediately alerted administrators, prompting an investigation, Maruszczak noted in a letter to the school community.

The families of the two students who were targeted by the threat “have been informed of the situation and are working with authorities,” Maruszczak said.

Specific details on the nature of the threat have not been made public.

Sandwich Public Schools is working with the Sandwich Police Department and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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