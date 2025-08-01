Worcester police investigating reports of a child who fell from apartment

WORCESTER — The Worcester Police Department is investigating reports of a child who fell from an apartment.

According to police, around 12:50 p.m., a medical call was recieved for a young child who had fallen from an apartment in the area of Johnathan Circle.

Police say that at this time, they have limited information regarding the incident.

Boston 25 will update you when more details become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

