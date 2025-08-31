Worcester police arrest woman for drug possession-related offenses

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police arrested a woman at a McDonald’s on Main Street on Friday for drug possession with intent to distribute.

The arrest occurred after a citizen reported a disturbance and possible drug use at the location. Charlene Brooks, 37, consented to a search along with a male companion, who was not charged.

Officers discovered nine baggies of crack cocaine, a bag of heroin, and 19 Gabapentin pills on Brooks, packaged in a manner consistent with distribution.

Brooks faces charges of possession of a Class A substance (heroin) and possession with intent to distribute Class B substances (crack cocaine and Gabapentin).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group