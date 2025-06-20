‘Teach the next generation’: John “Doomsday” Howard channels grit, community with Easton dojo

EASTON, Mass. — For many, the Doomsday Defense Dojo is a safe space. For John “Doomsday” Howard with years of experience under his belt, it’s an outlet to connect with the community on a personal level.

The Dorchester native and UFC mixed-martial arts guru has overcome many hurdles. Howard tells Boston 25 News his son and daughter are victims of gun violence. “I like to see that everything that I have accomplished is not going to waste, everything that I went through all the training and pain and suffering that I could transfer and teach the next generation and show them like listen this is what you can do yourself and teach effectively and make then see like hey look how capable you are?“ Howard tells Boston 25 News.

Howard’s daughter survived a gunshot to the head. Every self-defense and martial arts session channels grit and perseverance.

“This school is also to show that violence happens every day even when we can’t control anything, you should be ready just in case. You have to be emotionally ready,” said Howard.

Howard shares that if he can impact just one life, that is more than enough.

