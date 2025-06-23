Worcester man accused of stealing truck, leading police on brief chase in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Worcester man is accused of stealing a truck shortly before leading police on a brief chase in Tewksbury on Sunday.

Tewksbury Police responded to a report of a stolen white Ford F250 truck carrying two PVC poles at the Petroil Gas station on Main Street around 1:23 p.m. Sunday.

Officers attempted to stop the truck near Shawhseen Street but police say the man behind the wheel, Daniel Riedl, Age 41, of Worcester, hit a Honda Civic and kept driving.

Tewksbury police say the white Ford F250 was involved in another crash with a Kia Sorento.

Police attempted to follow the truck for a bit but backed off due to the driver’s alleged dangerous driving. Police say the driver continued toward Route 495 southbound, where it crashed into a traffic light, backed into a Tewksbury Police cruiser, and proceeded to get onto the highway.

Massachusetts State Police were then able to safely stop the vehicle and placed Riedl under arrest, Tewksbury police say.

Riedl was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of larceny of motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of property damage (four counts) , negligent operation of motor vehicle , operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, marked lanes violation and speeding, according to Tewksbury police.

