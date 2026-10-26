Worcester man accused of assaulting child inside Milford church

MILFORD, Mass. — A Worcester man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a child inside the victim’s family church in Milford.

According to police, the investigation began in September after the alleged assault of a child under 14.

Police said the victim reported to detectives that the suspect allegedly lured them into the basement of the family’s church in Milford, where the assault occurred.

On Friday, Oct. 23, around 9 a.m., detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 63-year-old Raul Feliciano of Worcester on charges of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Feliciano was released on $15,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned this week on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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