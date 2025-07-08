West Boylston carjacking suspect facing more charges for crime spree in 2 other towns, police say

A suspect accused of a violent carjacking at a Worcester County ice cream shop on Sunday is facing more charges from two other Massachusetts towns.

26-year-old Cameron Jack Suarez will be summonsed to East Brookfield District Court and Dudley District Court for “numerous additional offenses” committed in Leicester and Oxford, according to police.

Suarez was arraigned Monday on charges of carjacking, robbery, and assault after allegedly throwing a 55-year-old woman to the ground and stealing her car from a Dairy Queen drive-thru in West Boylston.

Leicester Police say that brutal incident was just one of many Suarez committed on July 6.

According to investigators, earlier that day, Suarez stole a vehicle from Clinton, struck multiple pedestrians with it, and cut off his probation-ordered GPS monitoring device.

The condition of those victims was not immediately made available.

From there, authorities say he committed the armed carjacking in West Boylston just before 7 p.m.

About 45 minutes later, Leicester Police were alerted that Worcester Police were pursuing Suarez in the stolen vehicle and were entering the town on Route 9.

Sergeant Matthew Brady saw the vehicle traveling down Main Street and assumed the pursuit, quickly being joined by Detective Travis McCauley and Officer Ives Fisher.

The chase went through Leicester and eventually onto Hartwell Road in Oxford.

Authorities say Suarez then turned the car around on another person’s front lawn and intentionally rammed into Sgt. Brady’s cruiser as he was trying to exit the vehicle, trapping him inside.

From there, Detective McCauley and Officer Fisher were able to take Suarez into custody for the West Boylston Police Department.

It is unclear when Suarez will be arraigned in East Brookfield and Dudley court.

