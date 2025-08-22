WATCH: Shoeless suspect accused of assault tracked down by State Police Airwing in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — A shoeless suspect was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing from officers following a traffic stop.

State Police say they assisted Acton Police in the area of Route 2 on Saturday to help search for a man wanted for multiple felonies, including aggravated assault and battery on a family member.

Acton officers initiated a traffic stop on the man when he ran into a nearby field.

Video from the MSP Tactical Air Wing shows the suspect trudging through an agricultural field holding his shoes.

Officers eventually zeroed in on his location in a wooded area and took him into custody without incident.

The name of the suspect and the specific charges he is facing were not made available by police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group