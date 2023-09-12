Victim identified in deadly Athol fire that was started by gas stove, officials say

ATHOL, Mass. — State officials say a fire that killed a beloved Athol woman and hospitalized another person last week was caused by a gas stove.

62-year-old Jacqueline H. Doherty died after a fire broke out at her Fern Street residence. A second person was transported to an area hospital where they’re recovering. The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the blaze began when one of the knobs on the stove was left slightly on.

Doherty was described by Town Manager Shaun Suhoski as a beloved member of the community and active in her church and neighborhood.

“I again want to express our sympathies to Ms. Doherty’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Joseph Guarnera. “About 80% of residential fires in Massachusetts start with cooking equipment.”

Arriving companies found the house fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames. The damage to the home was so severe, that the second floor collapsed, prompting the use of heavy machinery to excavate the scene, according to investigators.

About 40 firefighters from surrounding cities and towns battled the blaze for over an hour.

“Many of these fires can be prevented by using extra caution in the kitchen, but don’t put yourself at risk if a fire does break out – get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1,” Chief Guarnera said.

The fire departments of Barre, Oakham, Orange, Fitchburg, Gardner, Phillipston, Petersham, Royalston, Westminster, and Winchendon all provided Athol firefighters with aid at the scene, while the fire departments of Templeton and Fitchburg provided station coverage.

