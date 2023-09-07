‘Beloved community member:’ Woman killed after flames fully engulf Athol home

ATHOL, Mass. — One person has died in a multi-alarm fire that tore through a home in Athol on Thursday morning.

Companies responded to the area of Fern Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire, according to the Athol Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed the two-story home to be fully engulfed, with heavy smoke and flames. About 40 firefighters from surrounding departments battled the blaze for about an hour.

An initial investigation indicates the fire started in the home’s kitchen but the exact cause is still under investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

“I want to remind everyone to stay safe in the kitchen. Don’t leave food cooking unattended, and in the event of a fire on the stovetop use a lid of baking sheet to smother the flames. If you can’t put it out quickly, then get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1,” said State Fire Marshal Davine.

The victim’s name is not being released pending an identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said she was a beloved member of the community and active in her church and neighborhood.

“On behalf of the Athol Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” said Chief Guarnera. “This is a very sad day for them and our community.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State State Police assigned to the State Marshal’s Office, the Worcester DA and the Athol Fire Department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group