Two hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two men were injured following a drive-by shooting early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Southbridge Street found 30 shell casings littering the ground, according to Worcester Police.

Investigators say three men were in a car stopped at a red light when another car drove up behind them and began shooting.

Two of the three men sustained gunshot wounds not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle drove to a nearby hospital, where the two victims are recovering.

The suspect vehicle drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau.

