Suspect charged with mayhem accused of breaking into Milford residence, biting victim

MILFORD, Mass. — A Milford woman is recovering after allegedly being bitten by a break-in suspect early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the Milford Police Department lobby to assist a female with a deep facial laceration around 3:17 a.m. found the victim had been attacked by another female and two males at her residence, according to police.

The female suspect, identified by authorities as Valdirene Da Cruz Santos of Worcester, allegedly bit the victim’s face during the assault and caused a deep gash on the victim’s upper lip.

Santos was arrested a short time later by patrol officers. She is charged with mayhem, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.

The two other male suspects involved in the attack will be facing charges. There names have not been released.

The victim was treated by the Milford Fire Department and Community Ambulance. She is expected to be okay.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group