Police searching for driver who struck, injured dog in Charlton hit-and-run crash

CHARLTON, Mass. — Authorities are looking for a driver they say ran over a dog and kept driving Monday morning.

Officers responding to the area of City Depot Road around 7 a.m. for a report of an injured animal found a dog who had been hit by a car, according to Charlton Police. They say the driver did not stop and has yet to be identified. The extent of the dog’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are reminded that Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 272, Section 80 H requires the operator of a motor vehicle that strikes and injures or kills a dog or cat shall forthwith report such an accident to the owner or custodian of said dog or cat or to a police officer in the town or face a fine or imprisonment.

Similarly, dog owners in town are reminded that Charlton has a 24-hour leash law.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

