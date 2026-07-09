Franklin man arrested, facing litany of charges after allegedly almost hitting officer with car

A Franklin man has been arrested and will face several charges after he allegedly nearly struck an officer with his car in Southborough early Thursday morning

Two Soutborough police officers were conducting a traffic stop on Turnpike Road around 1:20 a.m. when a vehicle allegedly swerved dangerously close.

One of the officers caught up to the swerving car and arrested the driver, Daniel Fishman, 48, of Franklin.

Southboro police allegedly found a bottle containing 20 white prescription pills in his center console.

Another bottle containing 90 additional pills was found in the rear trunk.

Neither bottle was prescribed to Fishman, according to Southboro police.

Officers also located a rolled-up brown paper bag inside the glove box. Inside, they found plastic baggies containing pills and powdery substances, suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Fishman is facing the following charges:

Operating Under the Influence of Drugs

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Obstruction of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Possession of a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Oxycodone)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Amphetamines)

Possession of a Class E Drug (Sildenafil)

Possession of a Class E Drug (Omeprazole)

Use of an Electronic Device While Operating a Motor Vehicle (second offense)

He is expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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