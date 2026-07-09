Doctors warn: Popular summer food linked to increased colorectal cancer risk

DEDHAM, Mass. — As many Americans host summer cookouts and barbecues, health experts are reminding people that regularly eating processed meats like hot dogs may increase the risk of colorectal cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, processed meats, including hot dogs, bacon, sausage, and deli meats, have been linked to a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. The agency classifies processed meat as a carcinogen, meaning there is sufficient evidence that it can contribute to cancer in humans.

The warning comes as hot dogs remain a staple of summer celebrations. Researchers estimate Americans consume roughly 150 million hot dogs over the Independence Day holiday period alone.

A new survey conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine found that nearly half of Americans report eating hot dogs two or three times per month.

Health experts say the concern centers on the preservatives and processing methods used in many packaged meats, which may produce compounds linked to cancer development over time.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the United States, and doctors have expressed growing concern about rising rates among younger adults.

While experts say enjoying a hot dog occasionally is unlikely to pose a significant health risk, they recommend limiting processed meat consumption as part of an overall healthy diet. Many health organizations encourage people to eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to help reduce cancer risk.

For those looking to scale back after cookouts, doctors say choosing less processed alternatives may be a healthy next step.

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