United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force to perform special flyover of Boston

BOSTON — Skywatchers in Boston will have a rare chance to see one of the world’s most famous aerobatic teams in action Thursday afternoon.

The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, is scheduled to perform a ceremonial flyover above the Massachusetts State House at 3:10 p.m. as part of celebrations marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence and the longstanding relationship between Massachusetts and the United Kingdom.

The Red Arrows are internationally recognized for their precision flying and signature red, white, and blue smoke trails. The flyover is expected to be visible from the area around the State House and Boston Common.

Officials are encouraging spectators to arrive early. Recommended viewing locations include the area outside the General Hooker Entrance to the State House and Boston Common.

The event is one of two scheduled appearances by the Red Arrows in Boston this week. The team is also expected to conduct a flyover of the SailBoston Grand Parade of Sails on July 11 at 4:30 p.m.

“The Red Arrows are one of Britain’s most iconic symbols,” said David Clay, His Majesty’s Consul General for New England. “Seeing them fly above the Massachusetts State House will be a spectacular moment and a powerful reminder of the close friendship that has linked the United Kingdom and Massachusetts for generations.”

The flyover is part of the Red Arrows’ five-week U.S. tour, dubbed Operation Eagle Hawk, commemorating America 250.

“We’re excited to return to Boston — a location not visited by the Red Arrows since 2019,” said Wing Commander Sasha Nash, commanding officer of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team. “I’m certain the flypasts will further underline the strong, enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and our strongest and closest security partner.”

The display is expected to feature the Red Arrows’ trademark colored smoke as the aircraft pass over Beacon Hill and Boston Common.

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