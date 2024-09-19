Police: One woman dead, another injured after pedestrian crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Worcester that occurred Tuesday night.

Police say just before 10 p.m. they received a call for two women hit by a car in the area of Clover Street and South Ludlow Street.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where one of the victims, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

The other victim’s injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Investigators say the vehicle involved was driving south on South Ludlow Street towards Auburn when the two women crossed the street and were struck. The vehicle continued on to strike another car, according to authorities.

Police did not say whether or not the women were in a crosswalk at the time of the crash or if the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

