MSPCA preparing dog rescued from Sturbridge animal cruelty case for adoption

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — An eight-month-old pup rescued from an animal cruelty situation in Sturbridge on March 25 is nearly ready for adoption.

Foxy, the Australian Cattle dog, was surrendered to the MSPCA-Angell on Tuesday.

She will be available for adoption sometime the week of April 7 at the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm Adoption Center.

“Foxy hasn’t been in our care for very long, so we’re still getting to know her, but she’s doing really well,” MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Chris Schindler said. “She’ll need a spay surgery and to work with our behavior team a bit before she’ll be ready for a new family.”

0 of 3 Dog surrendered to MSPCA-Angell A dog by the name of Foxy was surrendered to MSPCA-Angell following its seizure during an investigation into animal cruelty in Sturbridge. (PHOTO CREDIT: MSPCA-Angell)

Foxy was initially seized after being found on a Sturbridge property with nearly 100 dead animals. Andrew Sebastiano of Marlborough was charged with nearly 200 counts related to animal cruelty.

At a dangerousness hearing on April 1, he was ordered held without bail. Sebastiano will return to Dudley District Court on April 26.

“We commend the judge on his decision to continue holding this person without bail,” said Schindler. “Animal cruelty should be a factor in determining the risks an individual poses to the community, and this decision reflects that.”

Andrew Sebastiano animal cruelty suspect (Sturbridge Police Department)

