Man facing animal cruelty charges after nearly 100 animals found dead, held without bail

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A Marlborough man facing animal cruelty charges after nearly 100 animals found dead on a rented Sturbridge property, is being held without bail according to officials.

Andrew Sebastiano was found dangerous by a judge during an April 1st hearing and held without bail, according to a release issued by MSPCA Law Enforcement.

Andrew Sebastiano was charged with 96 counts of animal cruelty, subsequent offense, and 96 charges of animal cruelty by custodian, subsequent offense.

According to MSPCA Law Enforcement, 96 dead animals, including chickens, geese, pigs, ducks, and rabbits, were discovered at a property Sebastiano was renting in Sturbridge on March 19.

Pictures of the property show makeshift pens and cages in a wooded area.

MSPCA Law Enforcement Director, Chris Schindler commended the judge’s decision in holding Sebastiano without bail.

“Animal cruelty should be a factor in determining the risks an individual poses to the community, and this decision reflects that,” Schindler said.

As a part of the investigation into this case, a roughly eight-month-old Australian cattle dog named “Foxy” was seized on March 25th from Sebastiano. On April 1, Foxy was surrendered to MSPCA-Angell, according to officials.





Foxy is now in the process of getting ready to be adopted.

The team at MSPCA-Angell will do a spay surgery, as well as have Foxy work with a behavior team, according to Schindler.

