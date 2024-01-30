Information sought in cold case murder of 19-year-old Winchendon teen

WINCHENDON, Mass. — Nearly 43 years to the day, there is a renewed push for information regarding a 1981 homicide in Winchendon.

On January 29, 1981, 19-year-old Nancy Williams was found murdered behind the counter at Cumberland Farms in Winchendon, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Williams was an employee of the store.

“Today, we remember the unresolved case of Nancy Williams,” DA Joseph Early Jr. said in a social media post. “We ask the public if they have any information to please reach out. Any tip you think you may have, no matter how inconsequential you think it might be, could lead us to getting closure.”

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 508-453-7589 or WorcesterDAunresolved@mass.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

