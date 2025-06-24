Gardner city employee seriously injured in work-related accident, mayor says

GARDNER, Mass. — A Gardner city employee is recovering in the hospital following a work-related accident on Monday.

Darrell Sweeney, an electrical inspector for the city, sustained serious injuries during the incident, according to Mayor Mike Nicholson.

Details of the accident weren’t immediately available.

Boston 25 News reached out to Gardner Police and Fire multiple times.

Nicholson says he was able to visit Sweeney and spoke briefly with him in the hospital.

“Darrell has a difficult road ahead, but he is in good hands, and we are all hoping for his steady healing and full recovery,” Nicholson said. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with Darrell, his family, and his colleagues. The City of Gardner stands ready to support them however we can in the days and weeks to come.”

Nicholson also thanked first responders for their “critical assistance” during “a very serious situation.”

No further information was immediately available.

