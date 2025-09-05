Dirt bike driver arrested for attacking Fitchburg officer at gas station, police say

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A Fitchburg Police captain is recovering after authorities say he was attacked by a dirt bike operator on Friday morning.

According to police, the officer noticed a dirt bike operator driving erratically on Main Street before pulling into the Gulf gas station around 11:46 a.m.

When the officer approached the operator, authorities say the operator struck the officer multiple times.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and a laceration to the head, according to police.

A 20-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, operating an unregistered vehicle, and resisting arrest.

The name of the suspect is not being released.

Fitchburg Police say illegal dirt bikes and ATVs have been an ongoing problem in the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

