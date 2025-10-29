In Worcester County, a unique class empowers neurodiverse students with financial skills

LANCASTER, Mass. — A credit union in Worcester County is transforming into a classroom once a month — teaching young adults not just about money, but about independence.

As Boston 25 marks the 50th anniversary of modern special education, our Kerry Kavanaugh takes you inside a program that’s helping neurodiverse students gain confidence and financial literacy.

Inside Workers Credit Union in Lancaster, students from the Nashoba Regional School District gather for lessons on everything from banking to avoiding scams.

“We’re going to talk about a subject that is kind of a little scary, okay? It’s called scams,” the teacher told the class.

The group of students — ages 18 to 21 — are all neurodivergent. Some are on the autism spectrum, while others have Down syndrome or other genetic disorders.

“Everybody needs financial education,” said Colla Flannery, assistant vice president of community and business development at Workers Credit Union, who leads the lessons.

When Boston 25 visited the program, the session focused on identity theft and how to keep personal information safe.

“It’s interactive, right?” Flannery said. “So, you’re putting tactile to what you just heard, and it’s solidifying the knowledge that you just learned and heard.”

Twenty-year-old Grace Coyne said the class gives her valuable skills. “I’m learning about banking skills, and I really like it here,” she said. “I think it’s important for people to know it so they can be safer around the bank more and people can stay safe and not get their identity stolen.”

The inclusive classroom utilizes closed captioning, colorblind testing for students with sensitivities, and simpler wording to make lessons accessible for all learners.

“You need to have a concept of money and of how to pay bills and what you do in a bank,” said Allyson Bell, a Nashoba Regional School District teacher. She said the class helps her students gain independence and confidence as they prepare to age out of school programs.

“They face challenges on a daily basis,” Bell said. “They learn differently, often more slowly. They often have challenges interacting within the community, not knowing how to ask for the things that they need.”

Flannery said watching students master these concepts is deeply rewarding.

“It’s such a joy to see them learn something and see that they are gonna walk into the world and have a better foot forward,” she said. “Everyone deserves to learn at their own pace and in their own way, and that’s what we’re bringing to these students.”

Six of the students in attendance are part of Nashoba Regional’s “Transitions Program,” which serves students who have completed four years of high school but still need additional support in functional life skills. Two others are from the “PACE High School Program,” or Personalized Academics and Career Exploration.

Flannery said the ultimate goal is empowerment.

“Being able to make decisions, even for myself as a financial person, is huge. It opens up your whole world — and if you get to go in with a little bit of knowledge, you’re better,” she said.

