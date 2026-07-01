Women’s South Shore Golf League celebrates 100 years, ushers in next generation in girls’ golf

MARSHFIELD, MASS. — Girls and golf were the themes of the day Tuesday afternoon at Marshfield Country Club.

The Women’s South Shore Golf League celebrated 100 years in existence, and part of the celebration was an event called “Girls on Course.” It was a free, full-day golf experience for South Shore girls ages 5-17 at Marshfield Country Club.

The organization aimed to welcome 100 girls and ended up with 130 due to the level of interest. The participating girls learned golf skills from New England PGA professionals and also enjoyed food, face painting, socializing and an ice cream truck.

The Women’s South Shore Golf League said this centennial event is a powerful opportunity to recognize the legacy of Massachusetts women in the game, spotlight a community that sustains it and ignite a passion for golf in the next generation.

“A group of women got together and started to create this organization to play and compete and practice, and we’re hoping that’s what we can do with the kids here,” James Antonelli, general manager of Marshfield Country Club, said.

“If they even hit the ball and it dribbles, they’re a golfer,” Maria Bonzagni, WSSGL centennial committee member, said. “They’ve just begun because it’s only going to get better from there.”

Many of the girls in attendance told Boston 25 News they learned valuable tips from the event.

“Never give up,” one girl said. “I hit some bad shots, but that happens to everyone, so I don’t think you should be mad or sad about how you hit, just keep going, and you’ll get there.”

“The most important thing is to keep your eye on the ball,” another girl said.

The WSSGL even provided equipment for girls who did not have any, ensuring access and inclusion were at the forefront of the day.

“To have a girls-only initiative is really important to make them feel more comfortable getting into the game,” Bonzagni said. “Once you get through that threshold of comfort, then you inspire them to play more.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group