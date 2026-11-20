HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman allegedly banged her head against the exterior wall of a Hampton home before forcing her way inside and assaulting two people who told police they had never met her.

Officers responded to a home at 44 Briar Road around 6:14 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an unknown woman attempting to forcibly enter the occupied residence, according to the Hampton Police Department.

The caller told police she initially saw the woman on her rear deck banging her head against an exterior wall and attempting to enter through a window.

Police said the woman then allegedly picked up deck chairs and used them in an attempt to break the home’s glass sliding door.

Before officers arrived, the woman allegedly forced open the sliding door, entered the home and physically assaulted the caller and another person inside, according to police.

Responding officers took the woman into custody. Police identified her as 49-year-old Melissa Ames of Milton, New Hampshire.

The victims told investigators they did not know Ames and had no previous connection to her.

“Our officers responded quickly to a frightening and dangerous situation, and their professionalism and decisive actions helped prevent this incident from escalating further,” Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said.

Ames is charged with criminal trespass, two counts of resisting arrest or detention, breach of bail, simple assault, and burglary.

Police said Ames is being held in preventive detention pending her arraignment, scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

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