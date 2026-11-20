MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A 45-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges after police say he tried to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl for illegal sexual activity during an undercover investigation.

Michael Joseph Roy, of Bellingham, was arrested in Marlborough on Nov. 19 following a multi-agency investigation, according to the Marlborough Police Department.

Investigators allege Roy made arrangements to meet the person he believed was a minor before he was taken into custody.

Roy is charged with paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18, enticement of a child under 16, and attempt to commit a crime.

Marlborough police said the operation was part of an ongoing effort to identify people who allegedly attempt to exploit children in partnerships with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately released.

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