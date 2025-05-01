Woman suspected in double-stabbing at Auburn hotel arrested

AUBURN, Mass. — A woman suspected of stabbing two men at an Aubrun hotel before leading police on a brief chase has been arrested and will face charges, according to police.

Officers who responded to the Comfort Inn on Southbridge Street on Tuesday found two men suffering from minor puncture wounds.

Police said both men were uncooperative and refused to provide information regarding the apparent violent incident.

At the same time, police found a woman who they said had fled from the hotel.

Officers stopped her in her car on Southbridge Street near the on-ramp to Route 90 but after a brief conversation, police say the woman sped off onto Route 90.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove the speed limit on Route 90 before traveling south on Route 495.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Route 495 in Bellingham. The female suspect was taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police and will face additional charges from the Auburn Police Department as well.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact the Auburn Police Detective Bureau at 508-832-7777 or send an email or text to TextaTip@auburnmasspolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

